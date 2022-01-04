President Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm As Omicron Rises

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm Tuesday as the U.S. set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant.
Speaking ahead of a meeting with his COVID-19...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm Tuesday as the U.S. set new records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the surging omicron variant.