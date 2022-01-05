New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France
Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID variant that was detected in France in November, this one with 46 mutations.Full Article
A new strain called IHU is causing worry among health officials that it could eventually be labeled as a new COVID-19 strain.
It is believed that 12 people have come down with the new strain in the south of France.