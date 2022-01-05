12 People in France Infected With Possible COVID-19 Variant IHU; New Strain Has 46 Mutations
A new strain called IHU is causing worry among health officials that it could eventually be labeled as a new COVID-19 strain.Full Article
It is believed that 12 people have come down with the new strain in the south of France.
Twelve patients in the region have so far tested positive for the strain