WHO Downplays Threat From New Covid Variant in France
Published
The so-called I.H.U. variant contains numerous mutations of the coronavirus, but experts say it has shown little sign of spreading so far.Full Article
Published
The so-called I.H.U. variant contains numerous mutations of the coronavirus, but experts say it has shown little sign of spreading so far.Full Article
The Covid variant has been defined by the WHO as a 'variant under monitoring'
The variant follows the emergence of the Omicron strain, which has swept the world.