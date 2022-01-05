Kazakhstan in chaos after gasoline prices rise from $0.13 to $0.26 per litre

Protests in Kazakhstan, which sparked on January 2, 2022 due to a sharp rise in fuel prices, have led to the resignation of Askar Mamin's government. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, signed the corresponding decree on January 5 overnight. First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will temporarily act as government head. Other members of the Cabinet of Ministers will continue to fulfill their duties until the new government is formed. Later it became known that Tokayev was considering an opportunity to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections in the republic.