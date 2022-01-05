Novak Djokovic In Guarded Room After Landing In Australia

Novak Djokovic In Guarded Room After Landing In Australia

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoNovak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardize the top-ranked Serb's entry into the country.

Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis...

