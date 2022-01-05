Protests And Unrest Escalate In Kazakhstan

Watch VideoThe presidential residence in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty was engulfed in flames on Wednesday and armed protesters stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply.
In response to the protests in cities across the country, the...
