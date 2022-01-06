Hospital officials in China’s Xi’an sacked for refusing entry to pregnant woman
Neglect of mother who was turned away and had a miscarriage seen as one of several excesses of city’s Covid lockdownFull Article
Beijing (AFP) Jan 6, 2022
A top health official in China's locked-down Xi'an apologised on Thursday over the miscarriage..
BEIJING (AP) — Hospital officials in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an have been punished after a pregnant woman miscarried..