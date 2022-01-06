The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was the culmination of months of false claims about election fraud. On that day -- and afterward -- we debunked false, misleading and unfounded claims related to the events that day.Full Article
FactChecking Claims About the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Factbox: Trump's false claims debunked: the 2020 election and Jan. 6 riot
A year after a mob of Donald Trump's supporters assaulted the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat,..
Upworthy