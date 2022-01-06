NSW has reported 38,625 new Covid-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Friday.There are 1738 people in hospital with the virus, with 134 of those in intensive care, up from 1609 and 131 patients respectively on Thursday.Of the over-16...Full Article
Covid 19 Australia: Cases surge again as NSW records 38,625 new infections
