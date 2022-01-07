How The Jan. 6 Insurrection Has Changed U.S. Elections

Watch VideoIt's been a full year since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building to try to stop the count of electoral votes for president.
They didn't succeed, but that failure to stop the vote count has been followed up with a widespread denial of the vote’s...
Watch VideoIt's been a full year since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building to try to stop the count of electoral votes for president.