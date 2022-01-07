France is being engulfed by a COVID wave that could reach its peak in around 10 days, health officials have said.Full Article
France could reach peak of new COVID wave in 10 days, health officials warn
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sri Lanka vaccinates children as doctors warn of COVID surge
SeattlePI.com
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan health authorities on Friday began vaccinating children aged 12 to 15, as the island..
Advertisement
More coverage
South Africa 'may have passed' peak of fourth COVID wave
Deutsche Welle
Health officials reported a nearly 30% drop in new COVID cases, suggesting the country has passed the peak of its fourth wave of..
-
2021 in Review: The Middle East Struggled with COVID-19 and Political Upheavals
Polygraph.info
-
EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?
SeattlePI.com
-
UK health officials prepare for omicron surge at hospitals
SeattlePI.com
-
Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge
SeattlePI.com