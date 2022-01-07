Powerball numbers: Two winning tickets sold for $632 million jackpot
Published
One was purchased in Sacramento, California and the other in Wisconsin. It wasn't clear whether each was bought by one person or more than one.Full Article
Published
One was purchased in Sacramento, California and the other in Wisconsin. It wasn't clear whether each was bought by one person or more than one.Full Article
Two winning Powerball jackpot tickets were sold in the U.S.
Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in Wednesday..