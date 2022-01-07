Provinces should consider mandating COVID-19 vaccines, federal health minister says

With health-care capacity stretched 'too thin' in the face of an unrelenting wave of COVID-19 infections, Canada's health minister says provinces and territories should be considering mandating vaccinations. 'What we see now is that our health care system in Canada is fragile, our people are tired. And, the only way that we know to get through COVID-19, this variant and any future variant, is through vaccination,' Duclos told reporters on Friday.