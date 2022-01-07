Ted Cruz walks back calling Capitol riot 'terrorist attack'
Published
Sen. Ted Cruz brushed off the remark as a “mistake” and “sloppy phrasing” in an appearance with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.
#riot #tedcruz #tuckercarlson #terroristattack
Published
Sen. Ted Cruz brushed off the remark as a “mistake” and “sloppy phrasing” in an appearance with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.
#riot #tedcruz #tuckercarlson #terroristattack
Senator Ted Cruz says he used a “dumb choice of words” when he referred to a the January 6 attack at the Capitol as a..
Watch VideoSide by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a Republican governor read from the..