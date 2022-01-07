Sidney Poitier, Hollywood legend who was first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood legend who was first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar, dies at 94

Upworthy

Published

When he won the Best Actor Oscar in 1964, he was not only the first Black actor to do so, he remained the only one until 2002.

#sidneypoitier

Full Article