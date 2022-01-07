Sidney Poitier, Hollywood legend who was first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar, dies at 94
When he won the Best Actor Oscar in 1964, he was not only the first Black actor to do so, he remained the only one until 2002.
Sidney Poitier, , Oscar-Winning Actor, , Dead at 94.
Fox News reports that the star's death was confirmed by the Bahamian..
We look back on the career of Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win a best actor Oscar.