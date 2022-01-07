FDA warns against using throat swabs for home Covid-19 tests
The US Food and Drug Administration is cautioning against using self-collected throat swabs for Covid-19 tests, and says people should use the tests as instructed.Full Article
While some countries, as well as anecdotes on social media, are recommending that people swab their throats for a more accurate..