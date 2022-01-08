Two parents charged with their son in a Michigan school shooting failed to get their $737,000 bond reduced, as prosecutors offered new allegations about the teen's hallucinations, passion for guns and boasts about violence.James...Full Article
Ethan Crumbley: More details emerge about teen in Michigan school shooting
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
