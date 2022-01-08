Justices spar over vaccine mandates as COVID jolts Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Friday wrestled with the power of federal agencies to impose vaccine mandates or vaccine-or-test requirements on tens of millions of workers.
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in cases challenging the Biden administration's vaccine or testing requirements for..