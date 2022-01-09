New South Wales has recorded its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic so far after the deaths of 16 more people with the virus were confirmed today.The state has surpassed its previous record of 15 deaths set on September 29 and...Full Article
Covid 19 Australia: NSW records 30,062 new cases, 16 deaths
