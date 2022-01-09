At least 19 people, including nine children, have died after a huge fire tore through an apartment block in New York City.Full Article
At least 19 dead and more than 30 injured in huge New York apartment building fire
The fire was one of the worst blazes in New York City in decades, officials said.
Watch VideoAt least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire Sunday at a Bronx apartment building in one of the worst..