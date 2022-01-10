The death toll from an accident in which a slab of cliff rock toppled on to pleasure boaters on a Brazilian lake has risen to 10, police said Sunday. Authorities worked to identify the dead and divers were searching the lake in case...Full Article
Death toll in rockfall on Brazilian lake rises to 10
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cliff rock face collapses on tourists at Brazil waterfall, killing at least 10
Police in Brazil say the death toll from an accident in which a slab of cliff rock toppled onto pleasure boaters on a Brazilian..
CBC.ca