Bob Saget, Comedian and ‘Full House’ Star, Dies at 65
Published
The former host of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' was found dead at a hotel in Orlando, Florida.
#bobsaget #comedian
Published
The former host of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' was found dead at a hotel in Orlando, Florida.
#bobsaget #comedian
'Full House' star Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room whilst on a stand-up comedy tour.
Bob Saget , Dead at 65.
Reuters reports that the actor and comedian was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on..