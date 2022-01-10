On COVID vaccinations, Pope says health care is a 'moral obligation'
Francis says individuals have a responsibility to care for themselves "and this translates into respect for the health of those around us."Full Article
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation" and..