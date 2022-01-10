Pope Francis suggested on Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a "moral obligation" and denounced how people had been swayed by "baseless information" to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives...Full Article
Pope Francis: Covid-19 vaccines, healthcare a 'moral obligation'
Francis also lamented that increasing "ideological divides" were discouraging people from getting vaccinated.
ROME — Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation" and denounced how..
