Did you test positive for COVID-19 abroad and had to isolate? Let us know
Published
If you tested positive for COVID-19 while travelling abroad and were told to isolate, CTVNews.ca wants to hear about your experience.Full Article
Published
If you tested positive for COVID-19 while travelling abroad and were told to isolate, CTVNews.ca wants to hear about your experience.Full Article
'Kundali Bhagya' fame Shraddha Arya who had tested positive for Covid few days ago has recovered completely and tested negative as..
Akali leader Prakash Singh Badal was hospitalized on Wednesday Ludhiana after he was tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted..