The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli has died at the age of 65, his spokesperson announced.Full Article
European Parliament's president David Sassoli dead, aged 65
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
European Parliament President David Sassoli dies aged 65
City A.M.
David Sassoli, the president of the European parliament, has died at the age of 65 according to his official spokesperson.
-
European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65
Washington Post
-
European Parliament President Sassoli dies aged 65
Upworthy
-
European Parliament President David Sassoli Dies At Age 65
Huffington Post
-
David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, dead at 65
Brisbane Times
Advertisement
More coverage
David Sassoli: European Parliament president dies aged 65
BBC News
The Italian was admitted to hospital last month due to a serious complication with his immune system.