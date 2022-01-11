European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65
European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at a hospital in Italy, his spokesman said in a tweet Tuesday. No details were offered in the tweet by spokesman…Full Article
European Parliament President David Sassoli has died aged 65 in Italy.
The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli has died at the age of 65, his spokesperson announced.