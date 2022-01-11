It is too soon for countries to be treating COVID as an endemic illness like flu, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, because there is still a "huge amount of uncertainty" regarding the spread of the Omicron variant.Full Article
Too soon for COVID to be treated as flu-like illness, WHO warns
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Fact Check: “Flurona” Isn’t A Medical Diagnosis
Newsy
Watch VideoThis is how health care workers test for the flu and COVID-19. When you get both, at the same time, it’s called a..
Advertisement
More coverage
The Flu Makes a Comeback
The Flu , Makes a
Comeback.
Data about the flu in the U.S. was released
by the Centers for Disease Control and..
Wibbitz Top Stories