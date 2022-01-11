Health Insurance Providers To Cover Cost Of At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Watch VideoStarting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
