Pig heart transplant an absolute miracle, says patient's son
Published
David Bennett, 57, is the first person in the world to receive a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig.Full Article
Published
David Bennett, 57, is the first person in the world to receive a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig.Full Article
Watch VideoIn a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life. A Maryland..
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital..