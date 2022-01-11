Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons
The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday night, the team announced.
Firing coach Joe Judge after two seasons fits their recent pattern, but gives the Giants a chance to revamp their operation from..
The Giants fired coach Joe Judge on Tuesday after two losing seasons with the team.