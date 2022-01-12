Bob Saget became a health activist after family tragedy
"Full House" star Bob Saget worked as an advocate for scleroderma, an autoimmune condition that took the life of his sister.
Bob Saget channeled his grief into helping others and now some of his famous friends are doing the same in the wake of his death.