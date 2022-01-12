Fauci derides Rand Paul in Senate hearing as COVID cases rise: "You are distorting everything about me"
Published
The hearing centered on the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Senator Rand Paul and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci have a heated exchange during a Senate health committee hearing about..
Fauci said Paul's claims had direct effects on his safety.