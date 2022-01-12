Kazakhstan Detains Nearly 1,700 More After Violent Unrest
Published
Kazakh authorities have arrested about 12,000 people in total after turmoil that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed on foreign-backed “terrorists."Full Article
Published
Kazakh authorities have arrested about 12,000 people in total after turmoil that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed on foreign-backed “terrorists."Full Article
Russian tourist Anton Zelenov's vacation to Kazakhstan took a turn when he found himself caught up in violent protests...
Kazakhstan's president authorised security forces on Saturday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for..