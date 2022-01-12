Kremlin comments on Kanye West's possible meeting with Putin

The Russian presidential administration does not act as a vis-a-vis of US artist Kanye West, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Earlier, Billboard said that the rapper was planing to come to Russia to meet with the president. In this regard, Peskov was asked whether the administration of the Russian president, which works to ensure the communication of the head of state with various organizations and officials, was ready to consider Kanye West's proposal for a personal meeting with Putin. "I don't think that the presidential administration is the performer's vis-a-vis,” Peskov said.