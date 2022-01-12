NFL mock draft 2022: Three QBs land in top 20 picks of first round
Published
The NFL draft is still more than three months away, but the first round is already starting to take shape at the end of the regular season.
#mockdraft #qbs
Published
The NFL draft is still more than three months away, but the first round is already starting to take shape at the end of the regular season.
#mockdraft #qbs
The Jets and Giants each have two top-10 picks; what will they do with them?Â Here's our first look at the first round.