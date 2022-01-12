Novak Djokovic Admits He Didn't Isolate After Positive COVID Test
Published
The unvaccinated tennis star knew he’d tested positive when he attended a newspaper interview and photoshoot in Serbia last month.Full Article
Published
The unvaccinated tennis star knew he’d tested positive when he attended a newspaper interview and photoshoot in Serbia last month.Full Article
The men's tennis world No1 says his agent unintentionally provided incorrect travel information as he awaits an Australian..
Boris Johnson is set to face a grilling from MPs over drinks party and Novak Djokovic admits breaking isolation while Covid..