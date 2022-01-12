Senator pushes GOP to get 'louder' on false Trump claims
Published
U.S. Sen Mike Rounds of South Dakota has been telling people for the last year that the 2020 election was fair, but this week he did something few…Full Article
Published
U.S. Sen Mike Rounds of South Dakota has been telling people for the last year that the 2020 election was fair, but this week he did something few…Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Thursday delivered what he declared was the "God's truth" marking the first anniversary of the..