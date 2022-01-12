Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged
Published
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just updated their relationship status to engaged. All the details on the rocker's proposal to his leading lady are below.
#meganfox #machinegunkelly
Published
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just updated their relationship status to engaged. All the details on the rocker's proposal to his leading lady are below.
#meganfox #machinegunkelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. The actor and rapper have decided to legalize their dramatically eccentric coupling,..
She said yes! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged after a year and a half of dating.