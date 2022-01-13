Australia COVID-19 infections hit record amid runaway Omicron outbreak
More than 147,000 new cases have been recorded so far on Thursday in Australia, with about 92,000 in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW).Full Article
The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic so far, with 29 Covid-related deaths and..