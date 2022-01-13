US working on Havana Syndrome after diplomats' illnesses: Blinken
The United States still does not know what the illness known as Havana Syndrome is or who is responsible for it, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in an interview on Thursday after more American diplomats were reported ill in Paris and Geneva. Blinken said the entire federal government is working to get to the bottom of the illness, which has afflicted about 200 US diplomats, officials and family members overseas.Full Article