US to send 1k military health workers, free masks to fight Covid-19: Biden
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will deploy more military health workers to six US states beginning next week, and give Americans free masks and more free tests to tackle the fast-spreading Omicron variant around the country. The dispatch of 1,000 military health personnel is "part of a major deployment of our nation's armed forces to help hospitals across the country manage this surge of the Omicron virus," Biden said.