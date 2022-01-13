COVID-19 Pill Rollout Stymied By Shortages As Omicron Rages

Watch VideoTwo brand-new COVID-19 pills that were supposed to be an important weapon against the pandemic in the U.S. are in short supply and have played little role in the fight against the Omicron wave of infections.
The problem, in part, is that production is still being ramped up and the medicines can take anywhere from...
