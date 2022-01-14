Tsunami warning for Tonga as underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Ha'apai erupts

Tsunami warning for Tonga as underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Ha'apai erupts

New Zealand Herald

Published

By RNZ Underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai has erupted again, sending ash, steam and gas 20 kilometres into the air.There is a tsunami warning in place for all the islands of the Kingdom of Tonga as the volcanic activity...

Full Article