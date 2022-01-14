By RNZ Underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai has erupted again, sending ash, steam and gas 20 kilometres into the air.There is a tsunami warning in place for all the islands of the Kingdom of Tonga as the volcanic activity...Full Article
Tsunami warning for Tonga as underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Ha'apai erupts
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai eruption: Tsunami alert for Tonga following underwater volcanic eruption
New Zealand Herald
Large waves are washing ashore in Tonga after another violent volcanic eruption hit the island nation - and Government officials..