Britney Spears questions Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir
Published
Spears' posted the statement to Twitter on Thursday in response to her sister's "Good Morning America" interview Wednesday.
#jamielynnspears #goodmorningamerica #britneyspears #memoir
Published
Spears' posted the statement to Twitter on Thursday in response to her sister's "Good Morning America" interview Wednesday.
#jamielynnspears #goodmorningamerica #britneyspears #memoir
Jamie Lynn Spears has written about the pressures that came with having a famous last name in the memoir Things I Should Have Said
Britney Spears has hinted she could be writing a memoir, just as sister Jamie-Lynn is set to release her tell-all book.