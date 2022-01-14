Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.Full Article
Ontario is reporting 3,595 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and another spike in the number of people in intensive care.
Friday noon COVID-19 update