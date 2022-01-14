Bad luck: Pope Francis acknowledges he was caught on camera at record store
Pope Francis kept his sense of humor after he was caught on camera making an unannounced visit to a Rome record shop this week.
Pope Francis has long lamented that he can’t walk around town unnoticed like he used to before becoming..
ROME — Pope Francis has long lamented that he can't walk around town unnoticed like he used to before becoming pope. But he seems..