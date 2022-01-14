Bachelorette star Clint Arlis dead at 34
'Bachelorette' star Clint Arlis has died at age 34. Castmate Nick Viall remembers him as a 'very kind, unique, and talented person.'
'Please respect our family's privacy'
Clint Arlis, who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette in 2015, has died at age 34, according to his sister..