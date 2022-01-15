A late-June sentencing date was set Friday for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell after her conviction last month on charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy relating to the recruitment of teenage girls for financier Jeffrey...Full Article
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced in June
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced end of June as defence continues to call for re-trial
Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced at the end of June, after being convicted of recruiting teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to..
Sky News
Maxwell sentencing set for June as US judge weighs request for new trial
Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted on Dec. 29 on five counts of sex trafficking and other charges for recruiting and grooming..
Jerusalem Post